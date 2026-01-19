Republic Day: MM Keeravani to present new 'Vande Mataram' composition

Grand presentation

Keeravani's composition to feature 2,500 artists

The new version of Vande Mataram will be performed by a staggering 2,500 artists from across India. Keeravani added, "This grand presentation will be performed by 2,500 artists from across India. Stay tuned as we come together to celebrate the spirit of our nation." The composer is currently in the limelight for his work on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi.