Republic Day: MM Keeravani to present new 'Vande Mataram' composition
What's the story
Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has been chosen to compose a new version of the iconic patriotic song Vande Mataram for India's Republic Day parade this year. The announcement comes as the country celebrates the 150th anniversary of the song. Taking to X, Keeravani wrote, "On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, I feel deeply honored and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade."
Grand presentation
Keeravani's composition to feature 2,500 artists
The new version of Vande Mataram will be performed by a staggering 2,500 artists from across India. Keeravani added, "This grand presentation will be performed by 2,500 artists from across India. Stay tuned as we come together to celebrate the spirit of our nation." The composer is currently in the limelight for his work on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi.
Film update
Keeravani's recent announcement about 'Varanasi'
At the GlobeTrotter launch event for Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keeravani announced that the film will hit theaters in summer 2027. He also introduced the entry music for Kumbha, Sukumaran's character in Varanasi. The event was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and is trending online.