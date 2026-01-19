MM Keeravani to compose music for Republic Day Parade 2026 Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani just announced he's creating the music for India's 2026 Republic Day Parade.

Calling it "I feel deeply honored and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade...", he'll be setting the stage for a massive celebration of "Vande Mataram"—which turns 150 this year—with a show featuring 2,500 artists from all over the country.