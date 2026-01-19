MM Keeravani to compose music for Republic Day Parade 2026
Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani just announced he's creating the music for India's 2026 Republic Day Parade.
Calling it "I feel deeply honored and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade...", he'll be setting the stage for a massive celebration of "Vande Mataram"—which turns 150 this year—with a show featuring 2,500 artists from all over the country.
What's special this year?
The 2026 Republic Day celebrations will center around "Vande Mataram," with rehearsals at Kartavya Path already in full swing.
Plus, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests, making this Republic Day extra global.
Keeravani's big moment
If his name sounds familiar, that's because Keeravani is an Oscar-winning composer and the composer of "Naatu Naatu."
Now, he's bringing his international flair to one of India's biggest days.