MNEK cancels 'Bulldozer!!' tour citing low sales and costs
Entertainment
MNEK has called off his Bulldozer!! tour, sharing that low ticket sales and high costs made it impossible to put on the show he wanted.
On Instagram, he told fans, "no interest in doing this tour if I can't do it right."
His decision highlights how hard touring has become for artists lately.
MNEK promises refunds as peers support
MNEK isn't alone. Other artists like the Pussycat Dolls have also canceled shows because of money issues. Fellow musicians Zara Larsson and Becky Hill showed their support, recognizing how tough things are.
MNEK promised refunds and said he would try to tour the album when he could put on a show fans "deserve."