MNS Chukkal, Sawant arrested in Mumbai over forged Hiranandani lease

MNS functionary Ganesh Chukkal and his associate Sameer Sawant have been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly faking lease papers to stay longer in a luxury flat owned by a firm linked to Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani.

The flat was originally leased in 2018 for ₹2.55 lakh a month, but rent payments reportedly stopped in October 2019, leading to big dues.