MNS Chukkal, Sawant arrested in Mumbai over forged Hiranandani lease
Entertainment
MNS functionary Ganesh Chukkal and his associate Sameer Sawant have been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly faking lease papers to stay longer in a luxury flat owned by a firm linked to Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia Hiranandani.
The flat was originally leased in 2018 for ₹2.55 lakh a month, but rent payments reportedly stopped in October 2019, leading to big dues.
Duo forged Hiranandani family signatures
According to the FIR, the duo forged the signatures of Hiranandani and her family to turn a three-year lease into a fake 30-year deal.
This came out in court when Chukkal tried using the forged document to fight eviction.
Powai police arrested Ganesh Chukkal and Sameer Sawant after the forged lease document surfaced.