Model an sues West alleging choking and simulated oral sex
Entertainment
Model Jennifer An has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Kanye West, claiming he choked her and simulated oral sex without warning during a 2010 music video shoot for La Roux's "In For The Kill."
An says she was 24 at the time and felt scared and helpless.
The case was filed in 2024 and is still unresolved as of June 2026.
An alleges assault West says performance
An alleges West picked her for the scene by referring to her as "Give me the Asian girl," then suddenly grabbed her, smeared her makeup, and put his hands in her mouth.
West's legal team does not deny that the filmed interaction took place but argues it was part of an artistic performance inspired by the film American Psycho.
They've asked for the case to be dismissed, but nothing has been decided yet.