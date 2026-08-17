Modi launches 'Poems for Cigarettes' after 13-year journey in Delhi
Entertainment
Filmmaker and writer Priyanshu Modi just launched his first poetry collection, Poems For Cigarettes, at a book reading event in Delhi on August 14.
The night was all about celebrating his 13-year journey to bring this book to life, surrounded by friends, family, and industry folks.
Modi's poems explore loneliness relationships mental-health
Modi's poems dive into themes like loneliness, relationships, mental health, and hope, drawing from different stages of his own life.
He described the event as "raw" and "honest," exactly how he'd hoped it would feel.
With support from artists like Ahsan Vazir and Tanya Bedi at the launch, Modi hopes readers will connect with the emotion in his work and maybe even see themselves in it.