Modi meets Mammootty family at Rashtrapati Bhavan after Padma Bhushan Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Malayalam film icon Mammootty and his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan, right after the Padma Awards ceremony.

Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his huge impact on Indian cinema and brought along his wife Sulfath Kutty, son Dulqar Salmaan, daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya, and daughter Surumi to celebrate.