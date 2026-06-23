Modi meets Mammootty family at Rashtrapati Bhavan after Padma Bhushan
Entertainment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Malayalam film icon Mammootty and his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan, right after the Padma Awards ceremony.
Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his huge impact on Indian cinema and brought along his wife Sulfath Kutty, son Dulqar Salmaan, daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya, and daughter Surumi to celebrate.
Modi posts Instagram, 131 Padma awardees
Modi posted their meeting on Instagram, saying he met the noted actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma ceremony earlier today.
The event also honored 131 people across fields: playback singer Alka Yagnik was recognized despite her recent hearing loss, and actor R Madhavan picked up a Padma Shri.