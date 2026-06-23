Modi meets 'Panchayat' actors Kumar and Pathak at Republic Summit Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun meet-up with Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, the stars behind Bhushan and Binod from Amazon Prime's Panchayat, at the Republic Summit on June 23.

Modi posted a reel of their meeting set to the show's theme song, captioning it, "A few moments with Binod," a nod fans really appreciated.