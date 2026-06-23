Modi meets 'Panchayat' actors Kumar and Pathak at Republic Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun meet-up with Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, the stars behind Bhushan and Binod from Amazon Prime's Panchayat, at the Republic Summit on June 23.
Modi posted a reel of their meeting set to the show's theme song, captioning it, "A few moments with Binod," a nod fans really appreciated.
Reel draws fans, Pathak replies
The reel quickly grabbed attention online, with fans excited to see their favorite characters off-screen.
Ashok Pathak (Binod) replied warmly in Hindi: "Grateful for the love and blessings."
'Panchayat' season 5 due 2026
Panchayat's quirky characters have turned minor roles into fan favorites thanks to their humor and charm.
After a hit fourth season last year, season five is set to drop in 2026, so if you haven't watched yet, now's a good time to catch up.