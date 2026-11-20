Modi wishes Sen happy 51st birthday via Instagram photo
Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman and businessman, took to Instagram to wish Sushmita Sen a happy 51st birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of them together.
The photo carried the text, "Happy Birthday My Friend."
Modi and Sen dated then friends
Modi and Sen's relationship first made headlines in 2022 when he called her his "better half" online. Though rumors flew about marriage, they were just dating.
By late 2022, signs pointed to a breakup after Modi swapped his Instagram display picture to remove Sushmita's photographs and also deleted references to her from his bio.
In early 2025, Modi announced he was now with Rima Bouri, but his recent post suggests he and Sen have stayed friends despite moving on romantically.