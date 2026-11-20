Modi and Sen's relationship first made headlines in 2022 when he called her his "better half" online. Though rumors flew about marriage, they were just dating.

By late 2022, signs pointed to a breakup after Modi swapped his Instagram display picture to remove Sushmita's photographs and also deleted references to her from his bio.

In early 2025, Modi announced he was now with Rima Bouri, but his recent post suggests he and Sen have stayed friends despite moving on romantically.