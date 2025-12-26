Palestinian actor-director Mohammad Bakri dies at 72

Bakri was known for his diverse works in Arabic and Hebrew. His most famous work, Jenin, Jenin, documented a 2002 Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. The film highlighted the city's devastation and was subsequently banned by Israel. However, it also led to legal troubles for Bakri as he faced accusations of defaming Israeli soldiers through the documentary.

Final projects

Bakri's recent work and personal life

Despite his legal troubles, Bakri continued to work in the film industry. His most recent project was the film All That's Left of You, a drama about a Palestinian family, set to release in 2025. The film has been shortlisted for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. On the personal front, Bakri is survived by his wife Leila and six children including actors Adam, Ziad, and Saleh.