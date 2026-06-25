Mohan visits Sabarimala temple amid divorce, posts reflective pilgrimage photos
Entertainment
actor Ravi Mohan made headlines after visiting Kerala's Sabarimala temple while going through a divorce.
He posted calm and reflective photos from his pilgrimage, and fans quickly responded with supportive messages and prayers, admiring how he's staying grounded.
Mohan thanks fans, vows cinema focus
Mohan shared a heartfelt note alongside the pictures, thanking everyone for their "unconditional love" and saying he's "getting stronger every day."
He promised to keep working hard in cinema, showing he's focused on moving forward with positivity.