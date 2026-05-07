Mohanlal announces 'Drishyam 3' CBFC U/A 13+ worldwide May 21
Entertainment
Mohanlal just announced that Drishyam 3 has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ rating and will release worldwide on May 21, 2026.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this third chapter in the hit Malayalam series promises more suspense around Georgekutty's life.
'Drishyam 3' set 4.5 years later
Set four and a half years after the last film, Drishyam 3 dives deeper into Georgekutty's journey, showing both his and the police's perspectives.
The movie was shot across Thodupuzha, Vagamon, and Ernakulam. It was originally planned for April but got pushed to May due to Gulf region tensions.