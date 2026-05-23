Mammootty-Mohanlal's 'Patriot' to hit ZEE5 on June 5
What's the story
The highly anticipated Malayalam spy thriller, Patriot, featuring superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, is set for its digital debut on ZEE5 on June 5. The film, which was released in theaters on May 1, has been a topic of discussion among Malayalam cinema fans due to its scale and political tone. It received mixed reviews from critics upon release.
Film details
Meet the ensemble cast of the film
Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon. The narrative weaves together elements of politics, power, and secrecy. One of the biggest highlights was the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after more than a decade. Their last full-length feature film together was Twenty 20 (2008).
Critical reception
How did 'Patriot' fare with audiences?
Despite the initial hype, Patriot received a mixed response from audiences and critics. While several viewers appreciated the performances and political backdrop, others felt the film could have been more engaging. Responding to these reactions, Mamootty said at an event, "We produced the movie to entertain people. It is good that all have an opinion on the movie. The film addresses a serious issue that needs to be talked about."