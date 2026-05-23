Mammootty-Mohanlal's 'Patriot' to hit ZEE5 on June 5

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil , Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara , Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon. The narrative weaves together elements of politics, power, and secrecy. One of the biggest highlights was the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after more than a decade. Their last full-length feature film together was Twenty 20 (2008).

Critical reception

How did 'Patriot' fare with audiences?

Despite the initial hype, Patriot received a mixed response from audiences and critics. While several viewers appreciated the performances and political backdrop, others felt the film could have been more engaging. Responding to these reactions, Mamootty said at an event, "We produced the movie to entertain people. It is good that all have an opinion on the movie. The film addresses a serious issue that needs to be talked about."