Mohanlal moves court to protect his personality rights
"Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has asked the Delhi High Court to stop websites and social media pages from using his photos, videos, or even his voice for commercial gain without his permission.
He's hoping the court will protect what's known as his "personality rights."
What are personality rights?
Personality rights are basically your legal shield against people or companies using your name, face, or voice to make money without asking you first.
With AI and digital content everywhere now, more celebrities, including Mohanlal, are fighting back to keep control over their own image.
Other celebrities who have taken similar steps
Other big names like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have already taken similar steps in court.
Even stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Jr NTR have gotten protection orders to stop unauthorized use of their identities online.