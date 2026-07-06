Wildlife case: Mohanlal declares 10 elephant tusks, 13 ivory idols
What's the story
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has declared the possession of 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Kerala Forest Department. The declaration was made under the state's wildlife amnesty scheme, which allows individuals to voluntarily disclose wildlife articles in their possession. This comes as he continues to face trial in a long-pending wildlife case that dates back to a 2011 raid by the Income Tax Department.
Details
What was found in his possession
The newly declared items include ivory idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Ram, and Tirupati Balaji. The total weight of these idols is around 46kg. Mohanlal has maintained that the tusks were either inherited or received as gifts. He had earlier declared four tusks, and he recently declared six more, per India Today. Forest authorities have stated that the items will undergo DNA testing to verify their origin and authenticity.
Legal proceedings
Why he is facing trial
The case dates back to August 2011 when the Income Tax Department recovered elephant tusks and ivory artifacts during a raid at Mohanlal's Kochi residence. The matter was later handed over to the Forest Department, leading to his booking for alleged illegal possession of wildlife articles. Although the state government once attempted to withdraw the case, both the trial court and Kerala High Court rejected this plea, allowing proceedings to continue. The HC also canceled ownership certificates issued to Mohanlal.
Career updates
Meanwhile, on the work front
On the work front, Mohanlal is currently shooting for Athimanoharam, directed by Thudarum filmmaker Tharun Moorthy. He plays a police officer in the film, which is set to hit theaters on December 24. He was recently seen in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3 and has also announced Nedumkandam Miracle, directed by Dileesh Pothan and produced by Achu Baby John. Moreover, he has signed his 367th film tentatively titled L367 to be helmed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan.