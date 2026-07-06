Wildlife case: Mohanlal declares 10 elephant tusks, 13 ivory idols 

Details

What was found in his possession

The newly declared items include ivory idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Ram, and Tirupati Balaji. The total weight of these idols is around 46kg. Mohanlal has maintained that the tusks were either inherited or received as gifts. He had earlier declared four tusks, and he recently declared six more, per India Today. Forest authorities have stated that the items will undergo DNA testing to verify their origin and authenticity.