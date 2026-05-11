Mohanlal says 'Patriot' story felt different despite mixed reactions

Mohanlal assures 'Drishyam 3' screenplay honest

Mohanlal reflected on how you can never really predict if a film will be a hit or not, using his own Drishyam as an example.

With Drishyam 3 set for release on May 21, he assured fans that the screenplay has been crafted with care and honesty.

"What is most important is the honesty we maintain toward the film," he said, promising that expectations for Georgekutty's next chapter are in good hands.