Mohanlal says 'Patriot' story felt different despite mixed reactions
Malayalam star Mohanlal has spoken up about the mixed reactions to the film, Patriot, which also features Mammootty.
He shared that he was drawn to the project because its story felt fresh and different, saying, "When the story of this film was narrated to me, it felt like a different experience."
Mohanlal also pointed out that audiences often separate actors from their characters, and that's just part of how films are received.
Mohanlal assures 'Drishyam 3' screenplay honest
Mohanlal reflected on how you can never really predict if a film will be a hit or not, using his own Drishyam as an example.
With Drishyam 3 set for release on May 21, he assured fans that the screenplay has been crafted with care and honesty.
"What is most important is the honesty we maintain toward the film," he said, promising that expectations for Georgekutty's next chapter are in good hands.