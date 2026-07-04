Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announces new film 'Nedumkandam Miracle'
What's the story
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced his next film, titled Nedumkandam Miracle. The movie will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan and produced by Achu Baby John under the banner of John & Mary Creative. The script is penned by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. Mohanlal shared the news on Instagram on Friday, along with a motion poster for the film.
Crew details
Meet the technicians of 'Nedumkandam Miracle'
The film boasts an impressive lineup of technicians. Shyju Khalid will handle the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam will compose the music. Saiju Sreedharan has been entrusted with the editing duties. The film's distribution will be by Bhavana Release, a company co-owned by Pothan, Pushkaran, and actor Fahadh Faasil.
Production details
Locations and the director's previous works
The shooting of Nedumkandam Miracle will take place in several locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Chennai. The film marks Pothan's fourth directorial venture after Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), and Joji (2021). Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently busy with Athimanoharam and Khalifa. He was last seen in the crime thriller Drishyam 3.
Other Projects
Mohanlal's busy year
2026 has been a busy year for Mohanlal. Other than Drishyam 3, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph, the actor was also seen in Patriot. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, it starred Mammootty alongside Mohanlal, marking their reunion on screen in nearly 2 decades. It earned ₹79.98 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.