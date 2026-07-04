Mohanlal teams up with Dileesh Pothan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announces new film 'Nedumkandam Miracle'

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:31 pm Jul 04, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced his next film, titled Nedumkandam Miracle. The movie will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan and produced by Achu Baby John under the banner of John & Mary Creative. The script is penned by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. Mohanlal shared the news on Instagram on Friday, along with a motion poster for the film.