Mohanlal teams with director Joseph on film next year
Entertainment
Mohanlal just announced he's joining forces with director Jude Anthany Joseph (yep, the guy behind the recent hit Thudakkam) for a brand-new movie set to drop next year.
He shared the news on social media, saying he's "delighted" about this upcoming project and promised more updates soon.
'Thudakkam' grosses ₹38.39 cr worldwide
Meanwhile, Joseph's latest film Thudakkam is still going strong since its August 7 release.
The movie, which features Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut and a cameo from Mohanlal himself, has already pulled in ₹38.39 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
With steady earnings and a fresh cast including Saikumar and newcomer Aashish Joe Antony, the film continues to draw attention.