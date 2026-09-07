Mohanlal to cameo in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' with Kumar and Khan
Entertainment
Malayalam star Mohanlal is set for a surprise cameo in Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
The director shared that Mohanlal was caught off guard by the offer, joking, "I was the hero of the original film. Now what are you making me do here?" But after hearing about the role, he happily agreed.
Priyadarshan and Mohanlal's longstanding collaboration continues
Priyadarshan and Mohanlal go way back: Mohanlal starred in nearly half of his films, including both his first and upcoming 100th movie. They're also teaming up soon for a Carnatic music-inspired project.
Haiwaan, a dark revenge drama with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, hits theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.