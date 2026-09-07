Mohanlal to cameo in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' with Kumar and Khan

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal go way back: Mohanlal starred in nearly half of his films, including both his first and upcoming 100th movie. They're also teaming up soon for a Carnatic music-inspired project.

Haiwaan, a dark revenge drama with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, hits theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.