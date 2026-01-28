Mohanlal to open Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026

What's special this year?

Mathrubhumi MD M V Shreyams Kumar summed it up: "The 2026 edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters truly embodies the spirit of our festival—a celebration of diverse voices and powerful narratives that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences from around the world."

Expect keynote talks from K R Meera (Aarachaar) and Jonas Luscher (Kraft), plus appearances by Pulitzer winner Declan Walsh, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Pandita, Mohammad Azharuddin, and more.