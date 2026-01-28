Mohanlal to open Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026
Acclaimed actor Mohanlal will kick off the seventh Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) on January 29 at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram.
This year's theme, "Paradox of Pace," brings together 763 speakers on everything from fiction and AI to politics, science, cinema, and the environment.
What's special this year?
Mathrubhumi MD M V Shreyams Kumar summed it up: "The 2026 edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters truly embodies the spirit of our festival—a celebration of diverse voices and powerful narratives that engage, challenge, and inspire audiences from around the world."
Expect keynote talks from K R Meera (Aarachaar) and Jonas Luscher (Kraft), plus appearances by Pulitzer winner Declan Walsh, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Pandita, Mohammad Azharuddin, and more.
Not just books—music too
It's not all serious discussions: Naresh Iyer performs live on January 30, followed by Thakara on January 31 and Shanka Tribe on February 1.
Past editions have featured everyone from Nobel laureates to cricket legends—so you can expect a pretty cool crowd this time too.