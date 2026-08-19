Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' shoots near Sabarimala with Devaswom approval, Periyar denied

Written by Ratheesh Ravi and directed by Tharun Moorthy, Athimanoharam stars Mohanlal as Sub Inspector TS Lovelajan and Meera Jasmine as Naicy. It's set to hit theaters on December 24, 2026.

The shoot has sparked debate: Kerala's Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan questioned why films keep being shot at Sabarimala, even after official approval.

Still, Mohanlal isn't slowing down; he's lined up seven more projects with big Malayalam directors like Priyadarshan and Dileesh Pothan.