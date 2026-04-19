Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' to finish shooting by June 2026 starring Jasmine
Entertainment
Mohanlal's upcoming movie, Athimanoharam, is reported to finish shooting by June 2026.
This action-comedy has him playing a local cop, with Tharun Moorthy directing and Meera Jasmine making her big comeback as the female lead.
The film could possibly release during the Pooja holiday later this year.
Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' switches to Moorthy
Athimanoharam started out as L365 but switched directors from Austin Das to Tharun Moorthy due to creative differences, and got a fresh script from Ratheesh Ravi.
Once this wraps up, Mohanlal isn't slowing down: he'll be seen in Patriot (with Mammootty) releasing May 1, and < em>Drishyam 3 later in 2026.