Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' to finish shooting by June 2026 starring Jasmine

Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' switches to Moorthy

Athimanoharam started out as L365 but switched directors from Austin Das to Tharun Moorthy due to creative differences, and got a fresh script from Ratheesh Ravi.

Once this wraps up, Mohanlal isn't slowing down: he'll be seen in Patriot (with Mammootty) releasing May 1, and < em>Drishyam 3 later in 2026.