Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' to release December 24 2026 from director Moorthy Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Mohanlal just revealed his next film, Athimanoharam, is hitting theaters on December 24, 2026.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, who teamed up with Mohanlal for the hit Thudarum, this marks their second project together and Mohanlal's 366th movie.

On social media, he shared, "His world begins and ends with the people he calls family," giving fans a glimpse into the film's vibe.