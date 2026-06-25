Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' to release December 24 2026 from director Moorthy
Mohanlal just revealed his next film, Athimanoharam, is hitting theaters on December 24, 2026.
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, who teamed up with Mohanlal for the hit Thudarum, this marks their second project together and Mohanlal's 366th movie.
On social media, he shared, "His world begins and ends with the people he calls family," giving fans a glimpse into the film's vibe.
Jasmine to star opposite Mohanlal
Meera Jasmine stars opposite Mohanlal, reuniting them after several years.
The crew brings back familiar faces from Thudarum: scriptwriter Ratheesh Ravi, composer Jakes Bejoy, plus the same cinematography and editing teams.
Produced by Ashiq Usman (his first time working with Mohanlal), filming is underway in Thodupuzha despite weather hiccups, and there's already plenty of buzz thanks to their last big success.