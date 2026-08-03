Mohanlal's daughter defends NEET paper-leak protest remarks amid mixed reactions

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of actor Mohanlal, is standing by her comments about the NEET paper-leak protests.

She believes questioning those in power is a basic right, saying, "We should always be allowed to question and be heard. ... I don't think your politics should ever supersede your humanity."

Earlier, she criticized the use of force against protesters and asked what kind of democracy India is becoming.

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with filmmaker Major Ravi supporting her for caring about students.