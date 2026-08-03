Mohanlal's daughter defends NEET paper-leak protest remarks amid mixed reactions
Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of actor Mohanlal, is standing by her comments about the NEET paper-leak protests.
She believes questioning those in power is a basic right, saying, "We should always be allowed to question and be heard. ... I don't think your politics should ever supersede your humanity."
Earlier, she criticized the use of force against protesters and asked what kind of democracy India is becoming.
Her remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with filmmaker Major Ravi supporting her for caring about students.
Mohanlal's daughter 'Thudakkam' debut August 7
While the debate continues, Vismaya is gearing up for her acting debut in Thudakkam, hitting theaters August 7.
Actor Tovino Thomas has also faced backlash for backing protesters, showing how celebrity opinions are getting more attention (and criticism) these days.