Mohanlal's daughter leads 'Thudakkam' to ₹2.40cr net and ₹2.78cr gross
Entertainment
Thudakkam, the new Malayalam movie starring Vismaya Mohanlal (yep, she's Mohanlal's daughter), kicked off with a solid box office opening: ₹2.40 crore net and ₹2.78 crore gross across India on Day 1.
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film played in 1,102 shows and received positive reactions from audiences.
'Thudakkam' shows 42% occupancy: ETimes 3-star
The film saw 42% occupancy in Malayalam 2-D screenings on opening day, with night shows witnessed the strongest response, with occupancy reaching 59.08%. Most of the earnings came from Kerala.
Thudakkam digs into tough issues women face after crimes, highlighting justice and victim-blaming.
ETimes gave it a three-star rating, especially appreciating Vismaya's debut performance, even if the second half had a few bumps.