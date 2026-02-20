Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to debut with 'Thudakkam'
Entertainment
Vismaya Mohanlal is set to make her acting debut with Thudakkam, landing in theaters during Onam 2026.
The film is helmed by National Award-winner Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Antony Perumbavoor.
Sharing his excitement, Mohanlal posted, "Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."
'Thudakkam' to clash with Prithviraj's 'Khalifa'
Thudakkam will premiere in theaters and is dropping alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa (which also features Mohanlal), setting up a major box office clash this Onam.
Meet the technical team of 'Thudakkam'
The movie brings together top talent: Jomon T John on cinematography, Jakes Bejoy handling music, Chaman Chakko editing, Vishnu Govind on sound design, and action sequences by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.