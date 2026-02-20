Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to debut with 'Thudakkam' Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Vismaya Mohanlal is set to make her acting debut with Thudakkam, landing in theaters during Onam 2026.

The film is helmed by National Award-winner Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Antony Perumbavoor.

Sharing his excitement, Mohanlal posted, "Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."