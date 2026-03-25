Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' is getting a theatrical release
Entertainment
After its original release on streaming in 2021, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is hitting theaters on April 10, 2026.
The film continues Georgekutty's story and gives fans a long-awaited chance to catch all the twists on the big screen.
'Drishyam 3' to follow 'Drishyam 2's theatrical release
This theatrical debut lands just ahead of Drishyam 3, which arrives May 21 with the original cast back for one last chapter.
It's a great moment for fans to revisit Georgekutty's journey before the series wraps up, no wonder there's so much excitement around these releases!