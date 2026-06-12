Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' nears ₹237cr globally in over 3 weeks
Entertainment
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is making waves, earning nearly ₹237 crore globally in just over three weeks.
In India alone, it's pulled in ₹107.96 crore net, with a slight dip on Day 22 but still going strong overall.
'Drishyam 3' explores guilt, 665 shows
The film dives deep into guilt, psychological tension, and how society views antiheroes, so it's more than just suspense.
Even after three weeks, Drishyam 3 was showing in 665 shows across India.
While morning shows had lower turnout, things picked up by afternoon and evening.