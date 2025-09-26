Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' streaming now: Where to watch

Plot, cast, and crew of the film

The film follows Sandeep (Mohanlal), a Malayali bachelor who gets a heart transplant—and then finds himself in hilarious trouble at his donor's daughter's engagement in Pune.

Malavika Mohanan stars alongside him, with familiar faces like Sangeeth Prathap and Siddique rounding out the cast.

It also marks a big reunion for director Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal after 10 years apart, plus there are fun cameos from Meera Jasmine and Basil Joseph.