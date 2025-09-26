Mohanlal to appear in Dileep's 'Bha.Bha.Ba' as 'psycho' character

'Bha.Bha.Ba' aims to bring back Dileep's glory

Bha.Bha.Ba—short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam—also stars Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The film, shot across Ernakulam and Palakkad since July 2024, is aiming to reboot Dileep's career after his last movie underperformed.

With music by Shaan Rahman and a trailer hinting at wild comedy and chaos, the film is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Mohanlal's cameo adds serious star power that could draw big crowds.