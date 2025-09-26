Next Article
Mohanlal to appear in Dileep's 'Bha.Bha.Ba' as 'psycho' character
Entertainment
Mohanlal is set for an extended cameo in Bha.Bha.Ba, a Malayalam comedy action thriller directed by newcomer Dhananjay Shankar.
He'll appear as a quirky "psycho" character with a retro vibe and twirling mustache, featuring in a major fight scene with Dileep and one of the most expensive dance numbers Malayalam cinema has seen.
'Bha.Bha.Ba' aims to bring back Dileep's glory
Bha.Bha.Ba—short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam—also stars Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan.
The film, shot across Ernakulam and Palakkad since July 2024, is aiming to reboot Dileep's career after his last movie underperformed.
With music by Shaan Rahman and a trailer hinting at wild comedy and chaos, the film is set to hit theaters in 2025.
Mohanlal's cameo adds serious star power that could draw big crowds.