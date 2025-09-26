Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' earns ₹91 crore
OG, the latest Telugu action film starring Pawan Kalyan, has made a splash by earning ₹91 crore at the box office in India so far.
It kicked off strong with ₹20 crore from paid previews on Wednesday night and added another ₹70 crore on Thursday—giving Kalyan a much-needed comeback after his last film underperformed.
'OG': Plot, cast, critical reception
Directed by Sujeeth, OG follows Ojhas Gambheera (Kalyan) as he takes on Mumbai's underworld, with Emraan Hashmi and Arjun Das joining the cast.
While some critics had issues with the writing, fans and critics have praised its slick production and Kalyan's performance.
Even though it's rated 'A,' which might limit some viewers, Kalyan's massive fanbase is expected to keep momentum going.
Netflix has already picked up the streaming rights for when it leaves theaters.