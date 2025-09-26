Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' earns ₹91 crore

'OG': Plot, cast, critical reception

Directed by Sujeeth, OG follows Ojhas Gambheera (Kalyan) as he takes on Mumbai's underworld, with Emraan Hashmi and Arjun Das joining the cast.

While some critics had issues with the writing, fans and critics have praised its slick production and Kalyan's performance.

Even though it's rated 'A,' which might limit some viewers, Kalyan's massive fanbase is expected to keep momentum going.

Netflix has already picked up the streaming rights for when it leaves theaters.