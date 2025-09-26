'28 Years Later' streaming: Where to watch Danny Boyle's horror Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, the sequel to the cult classic 28 Days Later, is finally here and streaming in India.

Released on September 20, 2025, the film picks up nearly three decades after a rage virus outbreak and follows Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), and their son Spike (Alfie Williams) as they try to survive in isolation on Holy Island.