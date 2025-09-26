'28 Years Later' streaming: Where to watch Danny Boyle's horror
Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, the sequel to the cult classic 28 Days Later, is finally here and streaming in India.
Released on September 20, 2025, the film picks up nearly three decades after a rage virus outbreak and follows Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), and their son Spike (Alfie Williams) as they try to survive in isolation on Holy Island.
Where to stream '28 Years Later'
You can catch 28 Years Later on Netflix India. If you prefer renting or buying, it's also available on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Want to revisit where it all began? The original 2002 film, 28 Days Later, is up for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play.
Murphy will return in the next sequel
Cillian Murphy isn't in this sequel but will return in next year's follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
His cameo there will set up a bigger role for the trilogy finale.