Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu questioned in Hyderabad real estate scam

SIVIPL accused of cheating over 700 homebuyers

The ED found that SIVIPL allegedly moved investor money through multiple accounts—often in cash and without proper safeguards.

The company is accused of cheating over 700 homebuyers out of about ₹360 crore by selling luxury apartments before getting approvals, then failing to deliver homes or refunds.

So far, two top SIVIPL executives have been arrested, assets worth ₹161.5 crore have been seized, and the investigation into money laundering is still ongoing.