Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu questioned in Hyderabad real estate scam
Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu spent nearly four hours with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad this week, as part of a probe into a massive real estate scam linked to Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. (SIVIPL).
Investigators reviewed his ties with the company and tracked money transfers between him and former SIVIPL director Sandu Purnachandra Rao dating back to 2018.
SIVIPL accused of cheating over 700 homebuyers
The ED found that SIVIPL allegedly moved investor money through multiple accounts—often in cash and without proper safeguards.
The company is accused of cheating over 700 homebuyers out of about ₹360 crore by selling luxury apartments before getting approvals, then failing to deliver homes or refunds.
So far, two top SIVIPL executives have been arrested, assets worth ₹161.5 crore have been seized, and the investigation into money laundering is still ongoing.