'Sumathi Valavu' streaming now: Where to watch Arjun Ashokan-starrer
Looking for a new horror-comedy to stream? "Sumathi Valavu," starring Arjun Ashokan, just dropped digitally on September 26, 2025.
You can watch it on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
The film follows the ghost Sumathi haunting a village after her murder—expect spooky moments with plenty of laughs.
Plot, cast, and box office collection
The story centers on Appu, a boy dealing with Sumathi's ghostly antics.
Alongside Ashokan, the cast includes Balu Varghese, Gokul Suresh, and Saiju Kurup.
While the plot is familiar territory, viewers have praised its humor and fun vibes.
Inspired by Thiruvananthapuram folklore and coming off Ashokan's recent hit "Romancham," it's already made waves at the box office—pulling in ₹24.85 crore worldwide in just six weeks.