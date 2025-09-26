'Sumathi Valavu' streaming now: Where to watch Arjun Ashokan-starrer

Plot, cast, and box office collection

The story centers on Appu, a boy dealing with Sumathi's ghostly antics.

Alongside Ashokan, the cast includes Balu Varghese, Gokul Suresh, and Saiju Kurup.

While the plot is familiar territory, viewers have praised its humor and fun vibes.

Inspired by Thiruvananthapuram folklore and coming off Ashokan's recent hit "Romancham," it's already made waves at the box office—pulling in ₹24.85 crore worldwide in just six weeks.