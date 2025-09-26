Bella Hadid is back to working out after hospital stay
Bella Hadid, 28, just shared that she's returned to working out after a tough stretch in the hospital for Lyme disease.
She posted a treadmill selfie on Instagram this week, letting fans know she's slowly rebuilding her strength.
On Wednesday, she was spotted out in Paris looking stylish as ever.
Bella's Lyme disease battle
Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, cheered her on with an encouraging "one day at a time" message and opened up about Bella's long fight with chronic neurological Lyme disease—something she called an "invisible disability" that's brought years of treatment since 2013.
Just last week, Bella posted photos from her hospital bed and apologized for being offline: "I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys."
Her honesty has struck a chord with followers rooting for her recovery.