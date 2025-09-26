Bella Hadid is back to working out after hospital stay

Bella's Lyme disease battle

Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, cheered her on with an encouraging "one day at a time" message and opened up about Bella's long fight with chronic neurological Lyme disease—something she called an "invisible disability" that's brought years of treatment since 2013.

Just last week, Bella posted photos from her hospital bed and apologized for being offline: "I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys."

Her honesty has struck a chord with followers rooting for her recovery.