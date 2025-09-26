Next Article
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' dethrones 'Wednesday' as most-streamed title
Entertainment
Sony Pictures Animation's "K-Pop Demon Hunters" just took over as the most-streamed title in the US, bumping "Wednesday" season two down a notch.
Since its August 23 release, the movie racked up 1.12 billion minutes watched in just one week—a huge win that's sparked a rush for related merch and costumes, with some calling it this generation's Frozen.
Merch and costumes are already in high demand
The film has now held a spot on Netflix's Nielsen chart for 11 weeks straight—the longest ever for an original streaming movie.
Main characters Mira, Rumi, and Zoey are quickly becoming fan favorites alongside icons like Wednesday Addams.
With holidays and fan events coming up, expect even more buzz from screenings and cosplay meetups.