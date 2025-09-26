'K-Pop Demon Hunters' dethrones 'Wednesday' as most-streamed title Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Sony Pictures Animation's "K-Pop Demon Hunters" just took over as the most-streamed title in the US, bumping "Wednesday" season two down a notch.

Since its August 23 release, the movie racked up 1.12 billion minutes watched in just one week—a huge win that's sparked a rush for related merch and costumes, with some calling it this generation's Frozen.