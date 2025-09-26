Ex-SIMS head booked for ₹122cr fraud, sexual harassment

Police are investigating possible involvement of staff members

A massive FIR filed in July 2025 lays out about 17 years of alleged fraud and abuse by Saraswati—including cheating, forgery, and misuse of funds through fake leases.

The Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham has cut all ties with him.

Police are still searching for Saraswati (he's on the run), have issued lookout notices, and are reviewing phone data while investigating possible staff involvement.