Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede sues 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Sameer Wankhede, the ex-NCB officer known for leading Mumbai's anti-drug squad during Aryan Khan's 2021 case, has filed a defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan, X Corp, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt Ltd, and John Does.

He says the series "spreads a false and negative image" of anti-drug agencies, which could hurt public trust.

Wankhede is also upset about a scene where a character makes an obscene gesture after saying Satyamev Jayate, calling it disrespectful to national honor.