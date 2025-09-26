Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede sues 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
Sameer Wankhede, the ex-NCB officer known for leading Mumbai's anti-drug squad during Aryan Khan's 2021 case, has filed a defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan, X Corp, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt Ltd, and John Does.
He says the series "spreads a false and negative image" of anti-drug agencies, which could hurt public trust.
Wankhede is also upset about a scene where a character makes an obscene gesture after saying Satyamev Jayate, calling it disrespectful to national honor.
Wankhede is seeking ₹2cr in damages
He's asking for ₹2 crore in damages—hoping that money goes directly to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.
Wankhede also points out that the show dropped while related court cases are still ongoing, making things even more complicated for everyone involved.