Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede sues 'Bads of Bollywood' for defamation
Entertainment
Sameer Wankhede, former NCB officer, has filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against the makers of the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
He says the show misrepresents anti-drug agencies and damages his reputation.
The series, directed by Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son), dropped on September 18.
Wankhede's issues with the show
Wankhede points out a scene showing an obscene gesture after "Satyamev Jayate," which he claims violates national honor laws.
He also says the show targets him by referencing Aryan Khan's ongoing case.
The lawsuit names Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, X (Twitter), Google, Meta, and RPG Lifestyle Media as defendants—basically everyone involved with making or streaming the series.