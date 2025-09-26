Next Article
'James Bond': Denis Villeneuve's search for 007 begins
Entertainment
Director Denis Villeneuve is taking the Bond franchise in a new direction—he's searching for an unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s to play 007.
So, big names like Henry Cavill and Idris Elba are officially out.
Filming is set to kick off after Denis Villeneuve finishes "Dune: Part Three," with hopes to hit theaters soon after.
Script dives into Bond's early days as a naval officer
This will be the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios, and it's aiming for something different.
The script by Steven Knight is reportedly exploring Bond's origins as a naval officer before MI6—quite a shift from Daniel Craig's final chapter.
With Villeneuve at the helm, many expect a bold new tone that still honors the classic Bond vibe but feels ready for a new era.