'Doctor Who' star Noel Clarke arrested over sexual assault claims
Noel Clarke, best known for his role in Doctor Who, was arrested at his Kensington home as part of a police investigation.
Officers began their inquiry on September 1 and collected items like a laptop and documents during a search of his home.
Arrest comes after he lost libel case
Clarke's arrest follows him losing a libel case against The Guardian in August, after the paper reported allegations from over 20 women.
The court dismissed his claims, citing credible testimonies from nearly 30 people.
These allegations also cost Clarke his BAFTA membership back in 2021, when the academy suspended him after the reports went public.