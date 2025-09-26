Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl': NYC pop-up details

Swift's album launch party at AMC theaters

Swift is mixing things up this time: CDs come with exclusive photocards and vinyls include unique poems—all wrapped in glossy packaging that nails the showgirl vibe.

Plus, AMC theaters will host "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" from October 3-5. Expect the world premiere of her new "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, behind-the-scenes clips, lyric videos, and Taylor sharing personal thoughts on each track—giving fans an inside look at her latest era.