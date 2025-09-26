Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl': NYC pop-up details
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," drops October 3, 2025.
To kick things off, Spotify is running a NYC pop-up from September 30 to October 2, packed with showgirl-inspired sets, photo spots, and an Easter egg hunt.
While Taylor herself won't be there and the location is still hush-hush, it promises plenty for fans to explore.
Swift's album launch party at AMC theaters
Swift is mixing things up this time: CDs come with exclusive photocards and vinyls include unique poems—all wrapped in glossy packaging that nails the showgirl vibe.
Plus, AMC theaters will host "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" from October 3-5. Expect the world premiere of her new "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, behind-the-scenes clips, lyric videos, and Taylor sharing personal thoughts on each track—giving fans an inside look at her latest era.