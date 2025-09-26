Meghan Markle's $4,195 'Queen' ring makes subtle statement
Meghan Markle made a quiet statement at a Santa Barbara charity event by wearing a $4,195 "Queen" ring from her go-to jeweler.
The gold ring features a pear-shaped moonstone and white diamonds—its name and the moonstone's link to goddess Diana may be seen as a gentle nod to Prince Harry's late mother.
Meghan's style speaks volumes
Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, Meghan has used her style to express herself.
At the event, she kept things simple with a navy Carolina Herrera dress and minimal accessories so the symbolic ring stood out.
Meghan's long-standing relationship with Logan Hollowell
Meghan's been loyal to LA-based Logan Hollowell for years—she often chooses pieces that represent her kids.
Earlier in 2025, she even showed off her Logan Hollowell diamond tennis necklace on Instagram, keeping the brand close to her public image.