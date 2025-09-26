'Amar Singh Chamkila,' 'Bluey' lead International Emmy nominations

Best Actor nods for Dosanjh, Mitchell, and Vasquez

India's Amar Singh Chamkila scored nods for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actor (shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh).

The UK isn't far behind: Ludwig landed nominations for Best Comedy and David Mitchell for Best Actor, while Rivals is up for Best Drama.

Colombia's Diego Vasquez also made the cut with a nomination for his role in "100 Years of Solitude."