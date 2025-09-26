'Amar Singh Chamkila,' 'Bluey' lead International Emmy nominations
The International Emmy Awards just dropped their 2025 nominee list—64 shows from 26 countries are in the running across drama, comedy, documentaries, animation, and more.
The big event is set for November 24, 2025, in New York City.
Best Actor nods for Dosanjh, Mitchell, and Vasquez
India's Amar Singh Chamkila scored nods for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actor (shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh).
The UK isn't far behind: Ludwig landed nominations for Best Comedy and David Mitchell for Best Actor, while Rivals is up for Best Drama.
Colombia's Diego Vasquez also made the cut with a nomination for his role in "100 Years of Solitude."
Other notable nominees
Animated hit Bluey got a mention too, along with reality shows like Big Brother: Canada and Love is Blind: Habibi.
The International Emmys celebrate standout TV made outside the US—and yes, it's where creators from all over come together to cheer on global talent.