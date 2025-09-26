Next Article
Box office: Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's 'OG' starts off slowly
Entertainment
OG (They Call Him OG), the new action thriller with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, opened this Thursday but saw a modest ₹40 lakh in Hindi markets—mostly because of limited promotion.
Still, with no major Hindi releases lined up for the weekend, there's a good chance OG will gain momentum and attract more moviegoers.
'OG' could cross ₹100cr mark on day 1
While its Hindi debut was quiet, OG is making serious waves worldwide—especially in Telugu-speaking areas and North America.
Early estimates suggest the film could cross ₹100 crore gross on its first day globally, breaking records for both Kalyan and director Sujeeth.
The cast also features Priyanka Mohanan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj.