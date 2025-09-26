Box office: Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's 'OG' starts off slowly Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

OG (They Call Him OG), the new action thriller with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, opened this Thursday but saw a modest ₹40 lakh in Hindi markets—mostly because of limited promotion.

Still, with no major Hindi releases lined up for the weekend, there's a good chance OG will gain momentum and attract more moviegoers.