Liam Hemsworth on taking over as Geralt in 'The Witcher'

Hemsworth has been quiet on social media

Hemsworth decided to lay low on social media after his casting sparked a lot of buzz, choosing instead to focus on his performance.

Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) shared that Cavill leaving "really impacted me," and "so it hurt," showing just how close the cast had become.

Season 4 drops on Netflix October 30, 2025—fans are curious to see how Hemsworth makes Geralt his own.