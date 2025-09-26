Next Article
Liam Hemsworth on taking over as Geralt in 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth is stepping into the role of Geralt in The Witcher after Henry Cavill left the Netflix series back in 2022.
Cavill's exit, described as a mutual decision tied to his career goals, opened the door for Hemsworth, who says taking on Geralt feels both "daunting and exciting."
Hemsworth has been quiet on social media
Hemsworth decided to lay low on social media after his casting sparked a lot of buzz, choosing instead to focus on his performance.
Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) shared that Cavill leaving "really impacted me," and "so it hurt," showing just how close the cast had become.
Season 4 drops on Netflix October 30, 2025—fans are curious to see how Hemsworth makes Geralt his own.