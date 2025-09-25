New Jersey's only PBS station going off air in 2026
New Jersey's only statewide public TV channel, NJ PBS, will go off the air on June 30, 2026.
WNET, which has run the station since 2011, couldn't renew its contract after state funding was slashed by 75% this year and federal support was rescinded.
NJ Spotlight News will keep airing until the shutdown, then move to THIRTEEN—a New York-area PBS station.
Impact of the shutdown
Losing NJ PBS means one less reliable source for local news and educational shows in New Jersey—especially as other outlets like The Star-Ledger have also stopped printing or closed this year.
Senator Cory Booker called it a real loss for residents' access to trustworthy information.
This isn't just a local issue either: nationwide cuts are forcing more public media outlets to shut down, making it even harder for communities to stay informed.