New Jersey's only PBS station going off air in 2026

Impact of the shutdown

Losing NJ PBS means one less reliable source for local news and educational shows in New Jersey—especially as other outlets like The Star-Ledger have also stopped printing or closed this year.

Senator Cory Booker called it a real loss for residents' access to trustworthy information.

This isn't just a local issue either: nationwide cuts are forcing more public media outlets to shut down, making it even harder for communities to stay informed.