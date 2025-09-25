'Super censorship raj': India's Oscar pick 'Homebound' facing cuts Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

India's film censorship board (CBFC) is facing serious internal tensions, as illustrated by the board's demands for big cuts in movies like Homebound—India's Oscar 2026 pick—and Punjab '95 with Diljit Dosanjh.

Many filmmakers feel the board is limiting creative freedom, and there's growing worry that this could hurt India's reputation on the global film stage.