'Super censorship raj': India's Oscar pick 'Homebound' facing cuts
Entertainment
India's film censorship board (CBFC) is facing serious internal tensions, as illustrated by the board's demands for big cuts in movies like Homebound—India's Oscar 2026 pick—and Punjab '95 with Diljit Dosanjh.
Many filmmakers feel the board is limiting creative freedom, and there's growing worry that this could hurt India's reputation on the global film stage.
CBFC's issues could hinder Indian cinema's global growth
The CBFC hasn't held a required meeting since August 2019, its annual reports stopped after 2017, and the current board's term expired back in 2020.
With just a few members making most decisions, critics are calling it a "super censorship raj."
These problems could slow down Indian cinema's growth worldwide as filmmakers struggle with unclear rules and tight controls.