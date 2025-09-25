'Good Boy': Indie horror flick starring a dog hits theaters Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Good Boy, Ben Leonberg's first feature film, drops October 3, 2025—and it's not your usual horror flick.

The story is told from the perspective of Indy, a dog who starts sensing creepy paranormal stuff after moving into his owner's late grandfather's house.

Inspired by Poltergeist, the movie explores how animals pick up on things people can't.