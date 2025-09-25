Next Article
'Good Boy': Indie horror flick starring a dog hits theaters
Entertainment
Good Boy, Ben Leonberg's first feature film, drops October 3, 2025—and it's not your usual horror flick.
The story is told from the perspective of Indy, a dog who starts sensing creepy paranormal stuff after moving into his owner's late grandfather's house.
Inspired by Poltergeist, the movie explores how animals pick up on things people can't.
How Leonberg shot the movie
To keep things authentic, Leonberg used creative filming tricks—like interacting with Indy during scenes to get real reactions.
Human faces (even lead actor Shane Jensen's) are barely shown so viewers stay focused on Indy's world—a move that gives off Charlie Brown vibes and adds depth.
Horror favorite Larry Fessenden also makes an appearance in the cast.