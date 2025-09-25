Next Article
Pune court grants bail to Eknath Khadse's connected doctor
Entertainment
A Pune court has granted bail to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar—who's connected to ex-minister Eknath Khadse—along with two others, after their arrest at a drug party in the last week of July in Kharadi.
The Crime Branch raided the upscale apartment following a tip-off, rounding up seven people from different professions.
Evidence from both sides weighed
During the raid, police seized small amounts of cocaine and marijuana.
Investigators later found that Khewalkar and four others had chatted about getting drugs via Instagram, with cyber experts backing this up.
After weighing all evidence from both sides, the court decided to grant bail.